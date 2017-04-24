Shakeup at Virgin Atlantic as cargo boss Lloyd plans to step down

After a 30-year tenure, Virgin Atlantic’s senior vice president of cargo, John Lloyd, decided he will step down from the position this September. The veteran airfreight boss said he is resigning to pursue other, yet unspecified endeavors. “We will certainly be sad to see John go,” read a statement from Virgin Atlantic. “One of the many contributions he has made is to build a strong team with an amazing reputation for customer service and incredibly strong customer relationships, driven by an honest and straightforward style, which our customers trust and find easy to do business with.”

The carrier also said that, “We would like to thank John for his tremendous contributions and accomplishments over the 30 years he has been with us, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Lloyd joined Virgin Atlantic Cargo in 1987 and made a name for himself instilling customer service values into the organization, which consistently earned it the reputation as a top cargo-carrying airline.

He started out as cargo operations officer at London Gatwick Airport. Lloyd got into the air cargo industry in 1986, working for Gatwick Handling in their cargo office.

No replacement for Lloyd has yet been named at Virgin Atlantic.