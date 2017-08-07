Shanghai Pharma, DHL sign supply-chain agreement

Chinese pharmaceuticals group Shanghai Pharma signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DHL Supply Chain to expand its pharmaceuticals supply chain.

Under the MOU, Shanghai Pharma will receive priority access to DHL’s network, including its temperature-controlled life sciences services to Europe. DHL said it will work with Shanghai Pharma to improve the group’s overseas distribution and help Shanghai Pharma meet its retailing goals. DHL and Shanghai Pharma also said they plan to improve quality control and compliance with food and pharmaceutical regulations, while streamlining distribution.

“China’s national market for drugs has grown rapidly in recent years to become the world’s second-largest, with an estimated growth to around US$167 billion by 2020,” said Shanghai Pharma president and executive director, Cho Man.

DHL’s airfreight station in Shanghai received CEIV-Pharmaceutical certification with IATA in April. The 1,650-square-meter facility includes 245 square meters of space for temperature-sensitive airfreight storage. Cold-chain shipments there are eligible for a door-to-door courier program through DHL’s “Life Sciences graded Specialty Courier,” as well as the “Medical Express” service, with a fixed delivery time, and “DHL Clinical Trial Logistics,” a logistics program designed for clinical studies.

