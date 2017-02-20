Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics opens facility in Germany

Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics (SPPAL) opened a new manufacturing facility in Constance, Germany, on Feb. 20 to produce systems for the postal, parcel and airport logistics market.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Michael Reichle, CEO of SPPAL, said that combining development and manufacturing under one roof “enables us to develop innovative and forward-looking system concepts for logistical sorting processes ready for commercial maturity.” He added that the facility was conceived with an eye towards, “e-commerce business, growing mobility worldwide and Industry 4.0.”

The site, which housed a former facility that had been “given up” by parent company Siemens, was modified by SPPAL to include such as improvements as an intelligent factory layout to optimize production and assembly processes, and a heightened and expanded loading floor, to accommodate the manufacture of heavy systems for the parcel and airport sectors.

The new, 14,000-square-meter facility, which broke ground in November 2015, builds on research completed at SSPAL’s Innovation and Test Center for parcel logistics in Nuremberg. The new production site “constitutes another important milestone for SPPAL in its reorganization of the company,” the company said.

