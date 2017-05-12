Silk Way West Airlines goes for CHAMP load planning software

Baku-based Silk Way West Airlines has opted to use Weight & Balance load-planning software, developed by Luxembourg-based cargo IT solutions provider, CHAMP Cargosystems. Load planners at Silk Way West will soon use the program to optimize the speed and accuracy of building balanced loads for its fleet of 747Fs.

The new agreement is an extension of the commercial relationship between Silk Way West Airlines, and CHAMP. Silk Way West has long been using a variety of applications developed by the former offshoot of Cargolux, including Traxon Global Customs, Cargospot Airline and Cargospot Revenue.

In recent months, Silk Way West’s freighter fleet has grown to seven units, including two 747-400Fs and five 747-8Fs, and its destinations now number 50. “Silk Way West Airlines is happy to have an even wider relationship with CHAMP,” says Kamran Gasimov, CEO at Silk Way West Airlines. “The breadth of functionality and ease of use made it a simple choice,” added Gasimov.

“We are delighted to further expand our portfolio of services that we are providing to Silk Way West Airlines, re-affirming our mutually beneficial relationship,” says Nicholas Xenocostas, vice president of global sales and marketing at CHAMP. “We are sure that the versatility of our Weight & Balance Solution will help our client further enhance their operational excellence.”