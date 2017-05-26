Sky Gates Cargo to add 747-400F to fleet

With its Russia, Europe and Far East routes exceeding expectations, startup carrier Sky Gates Cargo announced that it will add a second 747-400F to its fleet.
The impending aircraft, expected to be delivered sometime next month, was part of Cathay Pacific’s cargo fleet and is currently being operated by Silk Way West, a partner airline of Sky Gates.
“After having received the second aircraft, the planning for a third 400F will start,” said Nidjat Babayev, the senior vice president of Sky Gates. “We are motivated by the support of our customers and we are convinced of the huge potential the Russian air cargo market,” he said, adding that Sky Gates already had commitments for the second aircraft.
Sky Gates Cargo Airlines is a Russian all-cargo airline with its European Hub in Maastricht. The carrier serves Moscow and Novosibirsk on a scheduled basis en route to and from the Far East.
