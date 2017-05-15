SkyCargo adds SkyCell, va-Q-tec to its temperature-controlled offer

Emirates SkyCargo has inked container-rental service agreements with SkyCell and va-Q-tec, adding to the range of cool-chain container options available to its pharma customers.
SkyCell’s temperature-controlled containers are designed to maintain products for several days at +2°C to +8°C and +15°C to +25°C, even under extreme ambient temperatures ranging from -35°C to +65°C. The containers can also “recharge” from ambient temperatures in coolers or freezers, thus enabling extended door-to-door deliveries for a closed supply chain.
The agreement with va-Q-tainer adds advanced passive containers, providing temperature-controlled solutions for six temperature ranges, from -70°C to +25°C. Va-Q-tainer rental containers offer constant and deviation-free temperature control for several days without using external energy sources.
SkyCargo has a history of finding practical storage solutions for pharma shipments, necessitated in part by the extreme temperatures that occur on the runway at its Dubai hub. In 2016, Emirates SkyCargo launched Emirates SkyPharma, and inaugurated a new, state of the art facility at Dubai International Airport, dedicated to the transport of pharmaceuticals.
More recently, Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux inked block and interline agreements that will allow the two carriers to use each other’s capacity for routes and capabilities beyond their own fleets....