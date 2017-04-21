Slippery situation upends Indonesian freighter

Chuck Yeager, U.S. Air Force general, record-setting test pilot and all-around aviation rock star famously said that, “If you can walk away from a landing, it’s a good landing. If you use the airplane the next day, it’s an outstanding landing.”

The pilots for this unfortunate cargo aircraft in Papua, Indonesia, probably had to wait a few days to the get their Tri-MG Intra Asia Airlines 737-300F back in the air, following a botched unloading at Wamena Airport.

The culprit? A spilled load of cooking oil. According to The Jakarta Post, after the Tri-MG freighter landed in Wamena on April 3, ground handling crews spilled a container of cooking oil that was on the cargo manifest. As a result, the oil seeped into the deck and lubricated the surface, causing the rest of the cargo to slide toward the back of the cabin.

The plane only received light scratches, according to local news report, but ground crews at Wamena got a crash course in cooking light.

