Southwest Airlines to sponsor ELEVATE 2017

Air Cargo World is pleased to announce that Southwest Airlines is an exclusive sponsor of this year’s ELEVATE 2017 Conference, Oct. 2 at the Ritz-Cartlon South Beach hotel, in Miami.

ELEVATE, presented by Air Cargo World, is the leading event on digital innovation in air logistics.

Southwest, which won Air Cargo World’s Platinum Award for Air Cargo Excellence earlier this year, will have several representatives in attendance at ELEVATE. With its 3,900 flights a day, Southwest provides same-day cargo service between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. to nearly 100 destinations in the United States. By early next year, the carrier plans to expand its service Mexico and the Caribbean.

Now in its second year, ELEVATE explores tech transformation, guiding attendees toward a new, more-efficient airfreight business. Our diverse panels facilitate unique discussion on the industry and provide key insights that will inspire the transformation of the airfreight industry. Our sole focus is to inspire the transformation of the airfreight industry through new technology and innovation, making this a must-attend event.

To register or for more details, please click here.

Like This Post