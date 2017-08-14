Strong exports drive Hong Kong Airport cargo volume growth

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) reported year-over-year growth in cargo volumes of 11 percent in July, as volumes rose to 422,000 tonnes, with improvements in global trade. Exports supported most of that growth as they increased by 15 percent in July, while transshipments rose by 10 percent.

July’s increase in HKIA’s cargo volumes is slightly below y-o-y growth for the first seven months of 2017, which increased by 11.3 percent to 2.7 million tonnes. On a rolling 12-month basis, HKIA handled 4.8 million tonnes of cargo, up 9.5 percent, y-o-y.

Europe saw the sharpest increase among HKIA’s key trading regions, according to HKIA’s report. In Europe, Frankfurt Airport saw cargo throughput increase 4.2 percent, y-o-y, in July, to 188,009 tonnes, while cargo volumes at Heathrow increased at the fastest rate ever reported at the airport, climbing 15 percent, y-o-y, to 143,000 tonnes in July.

