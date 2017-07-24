Swissport Cargo USA opens warehouse at Chicago O’Hare

Swissport Cargo USA opened a new 138,000-square foot facility, located in the North Cargo Area of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

The ground handler said that it’s facility’s automated material handling system was the “first of its kind in the region” that could accommodate over 120 10-ft ULDs at a time using pallet platforms and electric ULD movers – preventing them from ever touching the ground. The material handling system is integrated with the back ramp where ULD’s are directly stored into the system or delivered to the customer.

The warehouse operates two IATA CEIV standard cold storage areas, at 2-8 degrees Celsius and 18-25 degrees Celsius.

Swissport’s new facility has 35 truck docks, and features adjacent aircraft parking with in-ground fueling and power units to shorten aircraft turnaround times.

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

Like This Post