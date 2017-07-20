Swissport Netherlands awarded IATA’s CEIV-Pharma cert

Swissport International’s Netherlands subsidiary was awarded IATA’s CEIV certification for pharmaceutical handling at the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, allowing the Switzerland-based company to capitalize on the Pharma Gateway Amsterdam (PGA) program.

The airport is a fast-growing hub for pharma shipments, and the PGA’s cargo community provides the sort of transparency that shippers have said they seek for temperature-sensitive commodities.Swissport said that they were, “developing a dedicated product line for the handling of life science and healthcare shipments.”

“With the recent acquisition of Terminal 9, the scope for this product line was broadened,” the company said. “All of Swissport’s operational activities in the Netherlands [both Terminal 9 and 11] are now successfully awarded the IATA CEIV certification.”

