The quiet rise of Chinese express: STO launches Brescia 747F flights

Beginning today, 23 March, an SW Italia 747-400F operated for China-based Shentong Express (STO) will touch down regularly at Brescia Montichiari Airport (VBS), just 100km east of Milan. The new thrice-weekly cargo service connects Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) to Brescia via Baku (GYD), reportedly carrying express parcels and Chinese exports bound for warehouses and fulfillment centers across Europe.

