TIACA woos millennials with industry immersion program

Millennials aren’t flocking to the logistics business, prompting TIACA to back a program of visits aimed at improving collaboration across the air cargo supply chain. Young professionals from six companies in the Netherlands have completed a series of visits aimed at “improving collaboration across the air cargo supply chain.”

Staff from companies including Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, Jan De Rijk Logistics, Tosoh Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Agility, and Swissport visited each other’s facilities to gain a better understanding of processes and promote collaboration.

The initiative was launched by TIACA, with the help of Air Cargo Netherlands, in response to a dearth of new air cargo leaders. Sebastian Scholte, Chief Executive Officer, Jan de Rijk Logistics, and Vice Chairman of TIACA hoped that the initiative was the first of “many more to follow.” He added that, “it is a unique program as it involves a vertical integration of the supply chain with complete openness and transparency.

TIACA has developed a Professional Development Workshop Program aimed at growing management skills for air cargo professionals. The next workshop takes place in Anchorage, Alaska, from August 29th to September 1st, 2017.

The program, designed by Strategic Aviation Solutions International (SASI), gives participants an appreciation of the entire air cargo supply chain and the component sectors by encouraging discussion and the sharing of perspectives, as well as providing practical advice and insight.

Those interested in learning more about air freight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com