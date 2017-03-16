TransPod targets 2020 for deployment of freight-based hyperloop

Following its US$15 million seed round, a hyperloop transportation company TransPod, is opening offices in Canada, Italy, and France to position the company for increased global growth as it focuses on producing a commercially viable product by 2020. Dianna Lai Read, the director of communication for TransPod, told our new sister publication, Mobility Buzz that the hyperloop system will be used to transport freight at first in 2020, but plans to be able to transport people later in that decade.

