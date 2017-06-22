Turkish adds freighter capacity into Brazil, France

Bolstering its reputation as one of the fastest-growing airfreight operations in the world, Turkish Cargo launched scheduled freighter flights to Paris yesterday, and will launch a scheduled cargo route to São Paulo on June 25. Calling São Paolo, “one of the largest industrial and trade centers in South America,” Turkish plans to connect rising Brazil exports to markets in its network, including Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Brazil’s economy is showing signs of recovery, and other carriers, including American Airlines and Atlas Air, are already reporting positive results.

The weekly A330F service will depart Sunday from Istanbul to São Paulo via Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport in Senegal.

The Paris route operates a Turkish Cargo A310F, departing each Wednesday from Istanbul to Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). Turkish Cargo aims to provide a better connection service to Africa, Middle East and Turkic Republics, especially the Far East, which, the carrier said, constitutes “75 percent of its transportation potential upon initiation of the flights to Paris.”

Turkish Cargo’s latest numbers saw freight volumes rise by 34.1 percent, year-over-year, in the April-May period.

Like This Post