Turkish Cargo adds two more African destinations to freighter network

Turkish Cargo continues its expansion into Africa, with the July 1 launch of a scheduled cargo flights to Johannesburg and Madagascar. After noticing rising exports in bellyholds, the carrier is adding freighter capacity to meet demand.

South Africa’s major export markets include Europe and the Americas, where Turkish has expanded its network in recent years. The carrier said it hopes to connect South African exporters of machinery, electronic equipment, chemicals and automotive parts with these new markets.

Madagascar, meanwhile, is an agricultural and textile exporter, with markets in both Europe and the Americas. Asian markets are also a destination for Madagascar’s seafood exports, especially time-sensitive shipments of live crabs.

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

Like This Post