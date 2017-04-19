Turkish Cargo doubles freighter capacity into Oslo on strong seafood exports

Thanks to a strong start to the year for seafood exports, Turkish Airlines doubled its freighter capacity into Oslo Airport this month. Turkish Airlines’ cargo division launched flights to Oslo Airport on March 10, before upping capacity. The route will be serviced by an A330-200F.

Martin Langaas, director of cargo at Avinor, the airport operator, said that, “Norwegian seafood exporters now have greater access to the world’s largest international network, which provides new opportunities for the Norwegian export industry.”

Avinor’s first-quarter international freight volumes are up 8.1 percent, so far, in 2017, with most of the export volumes flying out of Oslo.

Turkish Airlines said that the additional freighter was a bid to capture those additional seafood exports, noting that 2016’s exports were record-breaking. This year’s exports are on track to set yet another record.

Langaas emphasized that moving more seafood directly out of Oslo Airport provided, “better premises for export of Norwegian commodities.” He added that it also cut down the number of units being carried by land transport to airports in neighboring countries, which improved freshness.

Sinan Dilek, general manager for Turkish Airlines in Norway, said that the additional freighter would increase access to new markets through the carrier’s global network. He said he also anticipated that Turkish’s route and network would, “make the Norwegian seafood industry even more competitive.”

