Upgraded Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal goes live with Kale Logistics’ tech

Turkish aviation service company Çelebi Ground Handling’s revamped Delhi Cargo Terminal is operational, kicking off a 25-year contract to develop, modernize, finance and operate the airport’s cargo terminal.

With Delhi’s volumes and complexity, Çelebi brought Kale Logistics Solutions on board to automate the terminal’s operations, using Kale’s Galaxy Cargo Management system. Kale plans to phase in its entire suite of Galaxy Air Cargo management software, including its EXIM operations, Warehouse Management, UD, Invoice and Accounts and Domestic Operations.

Çelebi’s Delhi operations are the company’s largest, even surpassing the ground handler’s Istanbul Ataturk Airport operations.

“Modern-day freight challenges need technology to enable innovative practices to move businesses forward,” said Ramesh Mamidala, CEO of Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management. “With our domestic operations going live on Galaxy, we look forward to greater automation of our operational processes.”

While international traffic rises, India is also seeing a surge in domestic traffic as peripheral cities expand and surrounding states experience e-commerce growth, driving up domestic freight movement, which, in turn, makes Delhi a national freight hub.

Kale Logistics’ director, Vineet Malhotra, will be a panelist at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference, where he will speak on the importance of staying agile and innovative as air freight and logistics evolve. Click here for registration information.

