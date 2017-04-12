UPS adds 400 ‘dangerous’ commodities to its fly list

UPS is heading into the “danger zone,” saying it is ready to handle a wider range of higher-risk goods. The express giant is now allowing an additional 400 “dangerous” commodities onto its global air network, as well as increasing the size of allowable shipment. The company is also adding more than 300 products across its ground network in Europe.

The newly added items include chemicals to clean laboratory equipment, paint, compressed gases, adhesives and batteries. UPS can now help these businesses ship between 36 countries.

The change in protocol was driven by demand for shipments of products that are classified as dangerous goods. “UPS helps companies meet strict and often complex requirements when shipping dangerous goods,” said Teresa Finley, UPS Chief Marketing Officer. “Now we can meet our customers’ expanded needs for a one-stop solution to ship both conventional and dangerous goods.”

UPS has technology applications to simplify shipping packages that meet guidelines issued by the International Air Transport Association, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the European Dangerous Goods Accord, and the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations.

Transport of dangerous goods is tightly regulated, and UPS has been burned before. The Federal Aviation Administration slapped Amazon with a US$350,000 fine for shipping prohibited and dangerous goods by air, following a spill of the caustic product, which sent nine UPS employees to the chemical wash after they felt a burning sensation.

Those interested in learning more about airfreight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com