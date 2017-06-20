UPS, Boeing confirm three passenger-to-freighter 767-300 conversion deal

At the 2017 Paris Air Show yesterday, UPS and Boeing officially announced a passenger-to-freighter conversion deal involving three 767-300 aircraft. The agreement underscored the demand for P-to-F conversions, with FedEx and the U.S. Airforce having booked out production freighter slots well into the future.

In its annual forecast, Boeing said worldwide demand for maindeck lift will lead to 400 widebody conversions, like the 767FC, over the next two decades, due to a rise in e-commerce and growth in the express market. “The purchase and conversion of these 767s is a perfect example of how UPS is making smart investments to fuel profitable growth,” said UPS Airlines president Brendan Canavan.

Two months ago, Air Cargo World’s sister publication, Cargo Facts, noted UPS’ purchase of a 767-300ERfrom Japan Airlines, and predicted that, after a maintenance stop at Goodyear Airport (GYR), it would fly off to whichever conversion center Boeing decided to use to convert it to BCF freighter configuration. The airfreight newsletter also predicted that this would be the first of many 767s that UPS planned to acquire for freighter conversion.

With 400 conversions predicted to come, this deal could mark the start of a trend.

