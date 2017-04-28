UPS cockpit upgrade cuts carbon emissions and increases reliability

UPS is upgrading the cockpits of its 757s and 767s. The integrator is installing Large Display System (LDS) screens in the cockpits of more than half of our fleet, plus the three passenger 767s that were recently purchased.

The LDS screens are “five times more reliable than CRTs in terms of number of replacements required per year,” said Jim Mayer, UPS public relations manager. “The key driver for the project is the coming obsolescence of CRT displays. Production of the CRT displays is ending and soon it won’t even be possible to purchase replacement tubes.”

The new 15.1-inch display screens replace 26 current line replaceable units (displays and instruments) with large flat panel screens. The screens are 80 pounds lighter than the current equipment, which both saves fuel and reduces emissions. A comparable reduction in flight weight resulted in a reduction of 1200 metric tonnes of greenhouse gases per year.

The LDS screens allow for future safety and efficiency enhancements including vertical profile display and enhanced vision systems