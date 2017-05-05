UPS contract cargo aircraft crash in West Virginia kills two

A twin-engine turboprop Short 330 cargo plane, operated by Wisconsin-based Air Cargo Carriers, crashed on landing when its left wing struck the runway at Yeager Airport (CRW) Friday morning, killing the pilot and co-pilot, the only two people on the aircraft.

The plane, under contract for UPS, then skidded off the runway and went down a steep embankment, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration and from local media reports.

The airport is currently closed to commercial traffic as the investigation into the crash unfolds. Airport officials said that CRW will likely re-open on Saturday.

“We are aware there was an accident in Charleston [West Virginia], involving a small feeder aircraft carrying UPS packages,” Jim Mayer, public relations manager for UPS Airlines said in an email. “The aircraft is not a UPS aircraft and no UPS employees were involved. We do not have additional information to share about the carrier at this point. The flight departed Louisville about 5:35 this morning and was due in to Charleston about 6:20 a.m.”

Mayer said that UPS Airlines was still gathering more information about the situation and “keeping the crew in our heartfelt thoughts.”