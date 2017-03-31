UPS launches Lithuania service, doubling capacity, adding production time

UPS announced a new direct flight from Kaunas, Lithuania, to its European air hub in Cologne, Germany. The flight allows UPS to offer later collection times for export shipments from the country, while also adding capacity.

“UPS can now offer companies in Lithuania up to three additional hours of production time due to the later collection times,” said Daniel Carrera, president of UPS East Europe.

The new route is operated with an ATR-72 freighter aircraft, operated by Sprint Air. The aircraft has a payload capacity of over 8 tonnes, more than doubling the previous capacity on the route.

