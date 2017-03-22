Visionary Transportation startup eyes the stars with electric cargo rocket

Startup Visionary Transportation has big plans for the next few years, including the development of a 15-foot electric rocket for launching cargo into space, according to Air Cargo World‘s sister publication, Mobility Buzz.

Visionary Transportation will begin research and development on the cargo rocket, soon after it completes a prototype for an electric SUV. Later, the Chicago-based startup said it will work on even grander plans to establish an airline and launch pad specifically for aerospace startups.

Visionary has raised US$14,000 in seed funding so far, and the founders are working to secure more investors and advisors in order to fully incorporate and invest in research and development, said Karl de Dimple, co-founder of the new venture. See more details below in Mobility Buzz: