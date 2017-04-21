Voyageur Aviation unveils first Dash 8-100 freighter conversion

Canadian aerospace company, Voyageur Aviation Corp. rolled out the first-of-its-kind Dash 8-100 Package Freighter (PF) conversion aircraft. The Dash 8-100 PF carries an average payload of 4.5 tonnes, and has 39 cubic meters of cargo space.

The aircraft’s 1.27-meter x 1.52-meter cargo door, and low door sill height of 1.02 meters, facilitates loading without specialized equipment. The aircraft is also equipped with a reinforced cargo floor and an advanced LED interior lighting system.

The first two of its Dash 8-100 PF conversions are being delivered to Wasaya Airways of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Wasaya’s aircraft support communities in northern Canada, where the Dash 8-100 PF is well-suited for the range and unpaved runways in rural communities.

The Dash 8-100 boasts short take-off and landing capabilities, and a range of up to 800 nautical miles, fully loaded, making the aircraft a strong candidate for feeder networks for small package and express freight.

Check out these photos of the new entry in the short-haul market:

