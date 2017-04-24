WACO forwarders network grows in Silk Road, North America markets

The global freight network for independent forwarders, known as The WACO System, has added three new members in North America and along the Silk Road, increasing its representation in two major overland transportation markets.

Canada-based ITN Logistics has been added to the organization’s North American roster, while Trans Global Projects (TGP), of Azerbaijan, and ACE Logistics Bel, of Belarus, are both situated along the ancient China-to-Europe land route once pioneered by the silk trade.

“We continue to grow our presence globally with the addition of local experts with a proven track record in the world’s most dynamic economies,” said Richard Charles, executive director of The WACO System.

Ian Kennedy, managing director of ITN Logistics, said he hoped that membership would translate into new business partnerships, as well as increased inductee communication.

The WACO System includes 112 independent forwarders in 109 countries and holds two meetings a year. It also facilitates bilateral meetings for members to network and grow their businesses.