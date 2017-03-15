WCS 2017: Ranger, ACL merge in active ULD market

ABU DHABI — The suddenly active ULD market just got a bit hotter today as ACL Airshop, a company that leases, sells, repairs and manage ULDs and cargo net supplies, announced on Wednesday, here at the World Cargo Symposium, that it would merge with Ranger Airshop, the investment arm of Ranger Aerospace.

The move, the companies said, will be focused on growth of ACL’s network, which is expected to grow from the current 45,000 ULDs to 100,000.

The merger has been a long time coming, said Steve Townes, president, CEO and founder of Ranger Aerospace – 16 years to be exact. “The intent is to grow the ULD network strategically,” he added. In the next five to seven years, the new entity, which will keep the ACL Airshop name, will likely consolidate some locations, he said.

ACL Airshop said it intends to invest for growth in each of its lines of business, and expand geographically, to “keep pace with rising industry trends.” The headquarters is near Greenville, S.C., and the main international office is in Amsterdam. Ranger Airshop is capitalized by four large institutional partners worth an estimated US$2 billion.