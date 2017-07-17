Western Global Airlines, Network Airline Management renew ACMI deal

All-cargo carrier Western Global Airlines (WGA) renewed its long-term ACMI contract with UK-based Network Airline Management (NAM) last week, operating WGA MD-11 freighters on Africa-to-Europe routes. The renewal keeps WGA freighters flying scheduled and charter flights on behalf of NAM, primarily between Europe and Africa, with operations based in Liege, Belgium.

NAM said that the aircraft will continue to support NAM’s operations with Allied Air of Nigeria, as well as other scheduled cargo services throughout Africa. NAM has been flying out of Africa for 32 years, mostly moving general cargo into West Africa, and returning out of East Africa carrying perishable cargo. Most of NAM’s operations on the continent are scheduled cargo flights.

WGA is one of the last holdouts flying MD-11 freighters, with the carrier’s CEO Jim Neff touting the aircrafts’ low cost and efficiency.

WGA recently tussled with Atlas Air (AAWW), with the latter filing with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) against granting Western Global Airline rights to operate scheduled cargo flights between China and the U.S.

In the filing, AAWW questioned “whether Western Global meets the department’s financial fitness standards.” The USDOT, nonetheless, granted WGA rights to operate the U.S.-China routes, significantly expanding the scope of the Part 121 airlines operations.

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

Like This Post