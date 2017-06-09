Western Global granted rights to operate scheduled U.S.-China service

Despite opposition from Atlas Air, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) granted Western Global Airline rights to operate scheduled foreign air transportation of property and mail between any points in the U.S., via any intermediate points, to any point or points in China, and vice versa.
Atlas Air had argued that Western Global’s proposed scheduled all-cargo service constituted a “substantial change in operations necessitating a DOT fitness review under Part 204.” Atlas also brought into question Western Global’s financial fitness, requesting that the USDOT ascertain “whether Western Global meets the Department’s financial fitness standards,” according to the filing.
Western Global responded that, while its request counted as...