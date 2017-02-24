Worldwide Flight Services to handle China Airlines’ cargo at O’Hare

China Airlines has expanded is cargo handling contract with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), adding O’Hare International Airport to its list of airports served by the Paris-based ground handler. The 19-year contract now extends to five airports in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, WFS will handle up to seven direct flights a week connecting Chicago with Taipei, and an estimated 56,000 tonnes per year. Overall, WFS handles more than 130,000 tonnes of cargo a year for China Airlines in North America.

“China Airlines is one of our biggest customers in the U.S. and, over nearly two decades of working together, we have gained a strong understanding of the airline’s service requirements,” said Ray Jetha, senior vice president, sales and business development, for WFS in North America.

The two companies started working together in 1998 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, where WCS handles some 47,000 tonnes of cargo a year for the airline. WCS also handles China Airlines’ cargo at Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston airports, while providing passenger and ramp operations for China Airlines in Honolulu.

