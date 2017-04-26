Yusen expands European pharma reach with two warehouse projects

In the heart of Europe’s pharmaceutical sector, Yusen Logistics is launching two major pharmaceutical and healthcare industry logistics projects: one in Belgium, the other in the Netherlands.

In the Belgian city of Melsele, at the Yusen Logistics Antwerp Distribution Center (ADC), Yusen is expanding the existing facility, adding an adjoining 8,000-square-meter warehouse. The new structure will be divided between cold storage (2-8°C) and ambient storage (15-25°C), and will be open for business towards the end of 2017, Yusen said.

The Melsele facility currently handles more than 2 million pallets of pharmaceuticals per annum and the additional capacity is expected to add to that.

Yusen will also break ground on a new healthcare logistics facility in the Dutch city of Roosendaal. The new 11,225-square-meter pharmaceutical facility is a response to demand for “premium-quality” pharmaceutical and healthcare products from customers in the Netherlands, the company said. The facility will have the same kind of cold storage and ambient temperature zones as the Melsele facility and is expected to open by the first quarter of 2018.