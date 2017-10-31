5 most anticipated airport cargo capacity expansions

As demand continues to increase for air cargo and e-commerce, the world’s airports are preparing to expand where possible to handle the expected load. Here is a list of some of the most eagerly awaited airport projects that will help expand global airfreight capacity.

1) Chicago, U.S. — DHL’s Global Gateway Facility

Just last week, DHL Express announced the opening of its US$10 million expansion of its global gateway facility at O’Hare International (ORD). The 54,000-square-foot expansion, which will allow on-site U.S. Customs operations, is part of ORD’s northeast cargo campus, which DHL said was on track to be “the largest cargo development built at a U.S. airport in more than a decade, when completed in the next few years.” can process more than 4,500 pieces per hour, ranging from small parcels to palletized freight. DHL also said the new facility was necessary to meet forecasted growth in international freight and e-commerce shipments.

