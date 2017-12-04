5 ways that this year’s ‘Cyber Monday’ shook up logistics

It’s been a full week since ‘Cyber Monday’ came around on the calendar, once again netting record-breaking online sales. E-commerce retailers slashed prices and more shoppers than ever avoided the usual bedlam of brick-and-mortar stores, opting instead to shop online. But on the logistics side of the coin, last week was frenetic, with warehousing and delivery companies going into overdrive, kicking off the first inning of what could be the busiest holiday season yet.

With the perspective of a few extra days, the events of what some are calling ‘Cyber Week’ underscore the extent to which e-commerce has become a central part of the U.S. economy, and how the logistics sector is adapting.

So what have we learned? Here are a couple of developments that stand out for the logistics-oriented observer:

2

- Readers Like This Post

Bookmark