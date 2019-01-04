8 executive moves that will impact air cargo in 2019

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day… It’s a new CEO? Now that 2019 has arrived, Air Cargo World is looking back one more time to see which of the recent executive moves in 2018 will likely have the greatest impact on the transformation of airfreight logistics in the new year.

While some of the faces are relatively new, most are familiar to industry veterans – only the roles, in many cases, have shifted to reflect new goals and strategies. We also said goodbye to some legends who retired – including Cathay Pacific’s “Godfather of Cargo,” Ray Jewell – and some who have passed on (Southwest founder Herb Kelleher and Hactl’s Mark Whitehead, may they rest in peace).

But for our purposes, we focus on what these new roles and strategy alterations will mean for 2019 and the future of the logistics industry. If we missed any, please let us know!

