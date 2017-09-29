AA Cargo jumps into action to mitigate post-hurricane humanitarian disaster

The first American Airlines Cargo relief flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico, touched down yesterday at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), carrying volunteers and more than 10,000 pounds relief supplies. “We have many more planned for today through the weekend as part of our Operation #PuertoRicoStrong,” wrote AA Cargo’s president, Rick Elieson.

In a letter released to customer today, Elieson weighed in on the importance of stepping up to provide aid and assistance in the face of the catastrophic damage wrought by Hurricane Maria.

Elieson wrote: “We are sending hundreds of generators to affected areas all around the Caribbean, and we’re working closely with charities like GlobalMedic, PetSmart and Watts of Love to supply the island with diapers, wipes, pet crates, solar lighting and other necessary supplies to help get people back on their feet and restore a sense of normalcy to the area.”

To help support those who want to help in the relief effort, Elieson said AA Cargo is “letting every single domestic-based American Airlines team member send relief supplies to SJU for free. We’re covering the taxes and making sure there is no cost to them.”

AA Cargo said that its experiences with previous hurricanes this year helped the carrier jump into action to mitigate the humanitarian disaster currently unfolding in the Caribbean. With its extensive regional network, AA Cargo was even able to position supplies prior to Hurricane Maria’s landfall.

“Fortunately, our preparation in advance of the latest round of storms has helped our recovery. We had pre-positioned a battalion of generators in MIA and PHL, and we also sent satellite phones, water and dry goods to the islands before the storms hit,” Elieson wrote. “We added flights before each hurricane to help evacuate customers out of STX and SJU, and we added extra sections on Widebody aircraft to get people out of the affected areas.”

Following Hurricane Irma’s earlier rampage through the Caribbean and Florida, which only grazed to northern coast of Puerto Rico, AA Cargo immediately sent relief flights through SJU to assist evacuees from the islands of St. Thomas (STT), St. Martin (SXM), and Turks and Caicos (PLS). “We set up a command center in SJU to oversee all relief efforts from Irma, ultimately sending 26,000 pounds of humanitarian relief, including food, water, generators and other needs to team and partner employees in STT, SXM and PLS,” Elieson added.

In the aftermath of all of these devastating hurricanes, American Airlines is letting AAdvantage members earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum US$25 donation.

