ABC adds Bangladesh to freighter network

AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC), the British all-cargo subsidiary of the Russia-based Volga Dnepr Group, has added Dhaka, Bangladesh, to its international network with a twice-weekly 747 freighter frequency to address demand for exports from the South Asian hub.

The flight will be operated in conjunction with ABC’s Shanghai service to “give customers a vast choice of international connections over its Moscow cargo hub.”

“We have been reviewing the possibility of Bangladesh coverage for the last couple of years,” said Sergey Lazarev, general director of ABC. The country’s emerging cargo volumes grew more than 25 percent last year due to the manufacturing boom in the region, largely due to the apparel industry, he added.

ABC has been building its Asian network over the past couple of years. In 2018, it added Ho Chi Minh City and Shenzhen to address demand for transportation of technology, e-commerce and fashion industry products. The addition of Bangladesh to ABC’s network will also address demand for the transportation of temperature-sensitive products, oversized and heavy shipments, live animals and e-commerce bound for Europe and the United States.

Like This Post