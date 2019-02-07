ABC incorporates digital claims offering with CargoHub partnership

AirBridgeCargo (ABC), subsidiary airline of the Volga Dnepr Group, is partnering with Netherlands-based CargoHub to utilize its digital platform “CargoClaims,” for management of its customers’ claims and pre-claims requests.

The IT company describes its claims offering as a “multi-stakeholder platform enabling shippers to submit claims to any airline within one platform.” The software was endorsed by IATA in 2015, receiving the organization’s Innovation Award.

“Customers can go online and manage their claims requests easily without additional hurdles,” said Natalia Bogomolova, global customer service director at ABC. “From our side, we will guarantee timely claims handling with all information being available online.”

The Russian carrier said this additional software component will “facilitate its digital front-end,” adding to its growing portfolio of internet-of-things-based solutions, such as its partnership with Unilode, which serves to promote supply chain visibility via track-and-trace solutions.

