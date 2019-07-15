Accenture launches cloud-based connectivity platform

Today, Accenture announced the launch of its new cloud-based platform, Accenture’s Freight and Logistics Software (AFLS) Exchange, that allows for integration of air cargo carriers’ operations with those of their partners’ networks.

AFLS Exchange gives carriers real-time visibility across their partner and joint venture networks. Carriers can leverage the platform for route enquiries, capacity availability checks and bookings. According to Accenture, the platform is meant to digitally support efficient and secure transactions for carriers, which enables faster response times as compared to manual processes. As a result, carriers can save costs and optimize freight capacity.

Air France–KLM–Martinair Cargo has signed up as the launch carrier for the platform. Accenture also recently launched its AFLS 8.0 booking platform with Virgin Atlantic Cargo, last month.

