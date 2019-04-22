ACE Belgium Freighters secures AOC, to begin operating from LGG base

Cargo startup ACE Belgium Freighters received its air operator’s certificate (AOC) on April 18 and will begin cargo operations from its base at Liège Airport (LGG) to Tel Aviv (TLV) and soon, to New York City (JFK) and Atlanta (ATL).

Eshel Heffetz, ACE’s CEO, said the carrier is currently seeking approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for operations in the U.S., and that following approval, ACE will operate scheduled service to JFK four to five times per week and to ATL once per week. In the meantime, ACE will operate charter flights and some Larnaca (LCA)-TLV rotations.

Currently, the ACE Belgium fleet includes one 747-400BCF, which was transferred earlier this year from the fleet of ACE’s parent, Israel-based CAL Cargo Airlines. ACE plans to add a second 747F during the second half of this year.

“Our capacity will be managed via the Challenge Air Cargo commercial arm, which has already opened offices in France, the Netherlands and Belgium, with a German office planned for the near future,” Heffetz added.

Like This Post