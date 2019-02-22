ACS, Saudia Cargo ink new deal at Air Cargo Africa

This week, business partners Saudia Cargo and Air Charter Service (ACS) inked a new deal at the Air Cargo Africa conference in Johannesburg. The agreement addresses the transportation of rubber fenders for ship docks from Al Makotum International Airport (DWC) to Bangladesh.

Omar Hariri, chief executive officer for Jeddah-based Saudia Cargo, was present at the signing, along with ACS’ assistant director of cargo sales Alex Ignatov and sales executive Nagib Kasbari.

Recently, the traditionally passenger-focused charter airline has been moving to expand the cargo carrying faction of its international business. In the first half of 2018, ACS showed a 21 percent increase in scheduled cargo flights, compared to the first six months of 2017. Its partnership with Saudia Cargo, which has a freighter fleet of eight widebodies, suggests its continued investment in cargo.

