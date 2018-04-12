Aeroméxico Cargo to use Traxon cargoHUB

Today, Cargo IT supplier CHAMP Cargosystems announced Aeroméxico cargo will begin using CHAMP’s peer-to-peer freight messaging service, Traxon cargoHUB.

Traxon cargoHub enables airlines and forwarders to exchange electronic messages regardless of the message type or protocol used. The platform can transmit and convert data and communicate with a messaging service that interfaces with over 100 airlines and 3,000 forwarders.

Some of the company’s newer clients include freight forwarding company Flexport, Silk Way West Airlines and most recently Japan Airlines, which they signed last month.

Aeroméxico’s IT manager Oscar Mario García Tirado says “Traxon cargoHUB is the next step to a fully digitized business,” iterating the call to digitalize echoing around the industry. As the push toward adopting electronic procedures within the international logistics community continues, we’ll likely witness the sea of contenders competing for the business of major industry stakeholders.

