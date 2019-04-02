AF-KLM focuses on pharma, inks deal with SkyCell

Today, Air France–KLM–Martinair Cargo (AF–KLM) said it is expanding its relationship with the Zurich-based cold-chain container firm SkyCell to improve pharmaceuticals logistics and reduce temperature excursions.

The carrier is a prominent mover of temperature-sensitive cargo. In 2018, it saw significant growth in its container business segment (which encompasses shipments that utilize both active and passive containers), reporting 17% growth in volume, year-over-year.

However, it saw an even more impressive growth margin of 62% over the same period, when looking specifically at passive container volumes – which would indicate that the airline experienced significant growth in demand for short-haul movement of pharma, since passive containers are most suitable for relatively short trips.

Data transparency is one of the areas that the partnership will aim to improve for AF–KLM’s customers. All of SkyCell’s containers are equipped with “internet of things” (IoT) sensors that connect to its cloud-based, block chain-encrypted software, enabling customers to check on the status of their shipments at any time.

SkyCell has been garnering relationships with other big-name cargo carriers including Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux – both of which signed on for use of its temperature-controlled containers back in 2017.

Like This Post