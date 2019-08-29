Air France, Kuehne + Nagel complete system-to-system proof of concept

Today, Air France-KLM and Kuehne + Nagel announced that they have jointly created a direct system-to-system connection that integrate their electronic booking processes.

In a proof of concept test completed in July, the companies enabled host-to-host connection through an application programming interface (API), which allowed for a system-based, integrated and interactive match between available capacity and demand between their systems. With this system, manual quotation, pricing inquiries and real-time booking processes can become digitally automated, enabling for easier ad-hoc quotations and bookings the companies said.

“At Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, we keep innovating to provide connected and tailored solutions to our business customers around the world. In this context, enriching Kuehne + Nagel’s in-house systems with our digital services is another step towards the digitization of our industry,” said Marcel de Nooijer, EVP, Air France-KLM Cargo.

Following this successful proof of concept, both companies have agreed to further develop the solution and begin its roll-out in Europe and the South Asia Pacific.

Like This Post