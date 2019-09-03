AFKLMP relaunches Lusaka freighter service

Today, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo reintroduced Lusaka, Zambia (LUN) as a stop in its Africa freighter network.

Following its departure from Lusaka three years ago, the Franco-Dutch carrier is returning to the airport with a weekly flight. The flight utilizes one of the carrier’s 747 freighters and operates in a Europe-to-Africa rotation originating in Amsterdam (AMS) , with stops in Johannesburg (JNB) and Lusaka (LUN) Harare (HRE) and Nairobi (NBO) on the return to Amsterdam.

LUN is the thirteenth full freighter destination in the Air France KLM Cargo’s existing schedule in Africa, according to the carrier.

Apart from refining its freighter network, the carrier has also made recent upgrades to its digital capabilities and services.

