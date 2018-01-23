Agency approval of new CSafe RAP active container opens E.U. market

Cold-chain packaging manufacturer CSafe Global has received approval for its new CSafe RAP active container from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), expanding its customer base in the pharmaceutical and life-sciences market, for companies shipping temperature-sensitive products globally.

The EASA is an E.U. agency that regulates civilian aviation safety. The agency’s approval means that EASA-regulated carriers can add CSafe’s new cold-storage container to their product portfolios, significantly expanding the latter’s customer base.

The CSafe RAP utilizes active heating and compressor-driven cooling technologies, together with advanced ThermoCor VIP insulation, to eliminate the risks to payloads associated with extreme ambient temperature conditions and long-duration shipments. The transportation unit maintains constant payload temperatures, even at ambient temperatures ranging from -30°C to +54°C. CSafe says that it’s latest container also has an extended battery life of well over 100 hours.

The recently approved transport container offers a payload volume of 6.68 cubic meters, accommodating up to four standard US-pallets or five standard Euro-pallets.

