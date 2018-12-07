Agenda set for Cargo Facts EMEA conference

Cargo Facts, a sister publication of Air Cargo World, has officially released the agenda for its first-annual Cargo Facts EMEA, to be held Feb. 4-6 at the Westin Grand Frankfurt, in Germany.

Building on the success of its long-running Cargo Facts Symposium and Cargo Facts Asia shows, and co-hosted by Frankfurt Airport, Cargo Facts EMEA shifts the spotlight to the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

A few of the exciting sessions at Cargo Facts EMEA 2019 include:

Express networks in Europe: trends and opportunities

Breaking barriers to airfreight: through global collaboration

Alternatives to jet freighters: air cargo’s next frontier

Innovations in e-commerce logistics

The new world of freighter conversions

Cargo Facts EMEA will also feature unique DEMOvation sessions, where visionary startups will offer demonstrations of their innovative products and services in front of an engaged and enthusiastic audience of logistics and aviation professionals.

Air Cargo World also seeks your input to help shape the speaker faculty for Cargo Facts EMEA. Let us know which speakers you would like to hear from here in the call for speakers page.

But don’t delay! Early bird rates only last for one more week, so be sure to register by Dec. 14.

To learn more, visit cargofactsemea.com.

See you in Frankfurt!

