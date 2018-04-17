Agility launches online forwarding platform for SME shippers

Kuwait-based Agility Logistics, a digitalization early-adopter in the logistics space, is introducing another major innovation in its logistics services with the launch of its online forwarding platform, called Shipa Freight.

Shipa Freight is fully integrated with Agility’s logistics network and “allows users to complete a shipment completely online,” according to Shipa Freight CEO Toby Edwards. The platform provides instant rate quotes to users for shipments from countries that account for 95 percent of global trade. The platform accepts bookings and payments, while also providing tracking information for ocean and air shipments.

Ahead of Shipa Freight’s launch, Agility surveyed 800 small to medium-size enterprises (SMEs) regarding their logistics needs. The service is aimed at SMEs that are “trying to take the complexity out of their international shipping,” said Agility CEO Tarek Sultan. To that end, Shipa Freight offers a compliance database to its customers, with information covering documents required on all trade lanes to help facilitate cross-border shipments.

Other features of Shipa Freight include options to ship full-container-load (FCL) and less-than-container-load (LCL) freight, plus a full booking system with multiple payment options, and 24/7 customer support.

