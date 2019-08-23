Air Canada Cargo, GTA dnata extend perishable handling agreement

GTA dnata will begin handling all of Air Canada Cargo’s cool chain shipments at its newly renovated facility at Toronto International Airport (YYZ) beginning on Sept. 16, the carrier announced today. Previously, GTA dnata handled just the carrier’s pharmaceutical shipments.

Air Canada Cargo will leverage GTA dnata’s cool-chain facilities at YYZ to handle its AC Fresh perishables product, which customers use to book shipments of commodities such as seafood, chilled meats, fruits and other perishables. GTA dnata’s cool-chain facility includes temperature-controlled space warehousing space (15°-25°C) and separate coolers (2°-8°C) to handle these temperature-sensitive shipments.

“Toronto is a key gateway for international perishable shipping,” said Air Canada Cargo senior director sales and commercial strategy Vito Cerone. “Our collaboration with GTA dnata has been extremely successful for pharmaceutical shipments, so the addition of perishables is the natural next step. We’re excited to be adding a world-class facility and experienced team that will help us meet our customers’ growing needs with regards to these sensitive shipments,” he continued.

The news continues a string of developments the carrier has been making in strengthening its services offerings. Air Canada Cargo also recently announced plans to modernize its facilities at Edmonton (YEG) and market drone delivery cargo routes across Canada.

