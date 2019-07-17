Air Canada Cargo selects Ultramar Cargo as new handler in Chile

Air Canada Cargo switched ground handlers to Ultramar Cargo at Santiago Airport (SCL) earlier this month to fit changing needs, General Manager Rene Rojas told Air Cargo World.

The carrier will continue to offer outgoing shipments the same services that it previously did, including AC Cool Chain, AC DGR, AC Live and AC Secure – temperature-controlled facilities, safe transport for dangerous goods, animal transport and secure transport for valuable goods, respectively.

Rojas pointed out that Air Canada currently operates a 787-9 aircraft in and out of SCL four times a week, with more frequencies in the winter. Right now, the carrier is shipping “lots of fresh produce and salmon” to Europe, Asia and the Middle East, he added.

Air Canada Cargo also provides services out of Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM), El Dorado International Airport (BOG), Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) and Sao Paolo International Airport (GRU) year-round, according to Rojas, who said that the carrier will be adding a frequency to Mariscal Sucre International Airport (UIO) in December.

