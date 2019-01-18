Air Cargo Global launches direct OSL-TSN route for seafood

Yesterday, Slovakian-based airfreight company Air Cargo Global launched its new direct route connecting Norway’s Avinor Oslo Airport (OSL) and China’s Tianjin Binhai International Airport (TSN). The route will support Norway’s export market as China’s demand for seafood grows.

Initially, Air Cargo Global will operate the OSL-TSN route twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday, which will leave Oslo at 7:15 am, aboard a Boeing 747-400F. The route will serve Air Cargo’s agreement with Fish Forever, a major Chinese trading company that specializes in fish, to import fresh Norwegian seafood directly to China to serve increasing demand for high quality, fresh fish. Air Cargo Global plans to increase the service to operate three times weekly from March onward, should the market respond well to the increased capacity.



